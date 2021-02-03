Monica Morrison accepts position at River Parishes Community College

Staff Report

River Parishes Community College announced Reserve Campus Director Monica Morrison as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Services and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

In the new role, she will be responsible for the operation and development of all student services for the college.

Additionally, she will provide leadership for enhancing and sustaining diversity, promoting a culture of inclusiveness, and developing strategic initiatives that contribute to the success of all faculty, staff, and students.

Morrison has nearly 15 years of experience in higher education. A native of Arkansas, she is a wife, mother, grandmother, and Navy veteran.