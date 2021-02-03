Pat Shingleton retires after four decades of forecasting

Staff Report

After more than 40 years of weather forecasting in the greater Baton Rouge area, Pat Shingleton retired Jan. 29 from WBRZ after delivering his last weather report.

According to the station, he will continue to serve as a community advocate and spokesperson.

Over the years, Shingleton has been well-known throughout the area for such campaigns as Pat’s Coats for Kids, Pat’s Fill a Prescription for the Needy, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and The Wearin’ of the Green Parade.

“Stay well. Peace be with you. And good night,” Shingleton said in his closing message as colleagues in the studio applauded.

Longtime viewers may recall when the forecaster hosted We Play Baton Rouge and Hotline After Dark. He also reported frequently from live events.

Shingleton, 70, had been at WBRZ since 1981. From 1977-79, he worked at WAFB. His career started in St. Joseph, Missouri, and also included a stint in Pittsburgh, near his hometown of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

In later years, he shared the television studio with his son, Michael Shingleton, who anchors the nightly 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. His daughter-in-law, Brittany Weiss, who is married to Michael, anchors the 4 p.m. show.

Dr. Josh Eachus has been named Chief Meteorologist for WBRZ.