West Ascension Recreation Department honors Hill for 36 years of service

Coach Gregory D. Hill of Donaldsonville High School mens basketball was honored by the West Ascension Recreation Department for his years of service.

It is rare for an educator to spend an entire career at the same institution. Hill invested 36 years of his life -- his entire educational career -- in the students and the student athletes at Donaldsonville High School.

In his career, he and his teams earned six District Championships, 10 District Runner Up spots and four wild card appearances. He was named Coach of the Year five times, with nine playoff appearances in a row, seven Bi-District Championships, three finalist appearances, one final four appearance and more than 500 wins.

He is also an inspiration to many young people in the City of Donaldsonville who aspire to the heights of athletic achievement.

On Jan. 23, Hill was honored with "The Gregory Hill Basketball Classic" for the adult men's basketball league that was generated by Michelle Templet, Coordinator Coach Jerry Butler and Councilmen Dist.1 Coach Alvin Thomas.