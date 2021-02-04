Sheriff Bobby Webre awards honorary sheriff certificate to Donaldsonville's Wanda August

Staff Report

Sheriff Bobby Webre on Wednesday named Wanda August as Honorary Sheriff for the first quarter of 2021.

August is a 1984 graduate of Donaldsonville High School and a 1987 graduate of Southern University and A&M College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Radio and TV Broadcasting. August furthered her education and received her Master of Arts degree in Mass Media in 1988 from Southern University and A&M College and then received a Master of Social Work in 2004 from the University of New Orleans.

August has dedicated her life to service and helping others. She is a proud member of the Ascension Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Southern University Alumni Association Tri-Parish Chapter, Louisiana Association of Educators, Zoning and Planning Board for the City of Donaldsonville, and a member of the committee on Equality, Inclusion, and Social Justice for the City of Donaldsonville.

"We are most proud of her continued efforts and support at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, the City of Donaldsonville, and Ascension Parish,” Webre said.