Ascension Parish baseball registration open

Staff Report

Registration for Ascension Parish baseball is open online at www.apbaseball.com.

Impact Sports has been authorized by the Ascension Parish Recreation Department to manage and operate the Parish Youth Baseball program for ages 3 to 18. Impact Sports is committed to providing an outstanding experience for the kids, families, coaches, and partnered sponsors of AP Baseball.

AP Baseball has been chartered as a member of “Little League Baseball."(www.littleleague.org). The first little league baseball game was played in 1939 in Williamsport, PA.

There are more than 6,500 communities around the world that play Little League. The affiliation with Little League has programs for ages 4 to 16. Each year in late August there is the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, with over 200 games televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Anyone interested in coaching or becoming an umpire can also register online at www.apbaseball.com. Email any specific questions to: wayne@impact-sports.net