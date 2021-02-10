Three Ascension Parish residents appointed by Gov. Edwards

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed three Ascension Parish residents to Louisiana Boards and Commissions.

Celeste P. Cogswell, LPN of Prairieville has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners. Cogswell is the assistant director of nursing at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and will serve as a practical nurse representing the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.

The mission of the LSBPNE is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that persons who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.

Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon of Prairieville has been appointed to the Louisiana Emergency Response Commission (LERC). Cammon is the deputy superintendent over the Patrol Division of Louisiana State Police and will serve as the designee of the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

The Louisiana Emergency Response Commission (LERC) coordinates and supervises implementation of the federal hazardous materials Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act within Louisiana. The LERC develops, coordinates, and leads the state emergency management program, enabling effective preparation for, response to, and recovery from emergencies and disasters in order to save lives, reduce human suffering, and minimize property loss.

Connie D. Nelson of Gonzales has been appointed to the Group Benefits Estimating Conference. Nelson is the director of finance and administration for the Office of the Governor.

The Group Benefits Estimating Conference’s mission is to develop or gather information relating to group health and life insurance, premium rates, and budgeting as is determined by the conference principals as needed for the state planning and budget system.