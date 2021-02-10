Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison opens Donaldsonville office

Staff Report

Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison, of the First Justice Court, celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 6 at her new office located at 215 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville.

Office hours are 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The office is closed Sunday. Due to COVID-19, she is currently meeting by appointment only.

For more information, contact Garrison at 225-473-1551 or TamikoJOP@outlook.com.