Locally led conservation meeting scheduled

Staff Report

The Lower Delta and New River Soil and Water Conservation District and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a virtual locally led conservation meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Community involvement in this meeting will help assess and prioritize resource concerns on agricultural lands in Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and St. James Parishes. Local natural resource priorities help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that NRCS and the SWCDs make throughout the year.

“The Locally Led Conservation Process gives local agricultural producers, landowners, and other local stakeholders the opportunity to help decide how conservation dollars are spent in our community,” said Josh Anderson, District Conservationist for NRCS in Donaldsonville. “Become an active part of locally led conservation and cooperative conservation efforts.”

Due to current circumstances, this year’s locally led meeting will be held virtually. Those interested in participating, should e-mail Stephanie Garvin at stephanie.garvin@la.nacdnet.net or Gayle Roussel at gayle.roussel@la.nacdnet.net by noon Feb. 22. Individuals who submit an e-mail request will receive a link to join the meeting.

Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable accommodations may contact Anderson at the NRCS Donaldsonville Field Office at (225) 473-8446 x 3 or the NRCS Addis Field Office at (225) 687-2184 ext 3.