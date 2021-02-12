Voter registration deadline nears for March 20 election

Staff Report

The Registrar of Voters office reminds Ascension Parish residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the March 20 Congressional District 2 and Municipal Primary Election are approaching. The in-person or by-mail deadline is Feb. 17. The online deadline is Feb. 27.

These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote and voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

Citizens can register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com, at the parish’s Registrar of Voters Office, while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges, and libraries or by mail. Louisianans can also utilize the smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot, and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information, and election results.

Early voting for the Open Municipal/U.S. Representative, Congressional District 2 and Municipal Primary is March 6-13 (except Sunday, March 7) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations to vote early are as follows:

Courthouse Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd., Rm. 205, Gonzales, (225) 621-5780.

Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St, Ste. B, Donaldsonville, (225) 473-7906

*Oak Grove Community Center will not be available for early voting during this cycle.

Voters can also visit the Secretary of State’s website, GeauxVote.com, to find out where to vote on election day, what’s on their ballot and their voting districts.