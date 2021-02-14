Ascension declares state of emergency, closes offices ahead of freezing weather

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment today declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of subfreezing temperatures which are expected to impact the parish, coupled with forecasted precipitation which may include freezing rain, sleet, or snow.

Cointment also ordered all parish offices and buildings closed to all non-essential parish employees on Monday.

“I take this action to ensure the health, safety, and welfare our employees and citizens,” Cointment said in his order. He urged people to stay home if possible, and to avoid driving or being on the streets as much as possible.

“Please monitor the DOTD, State Police, and Ascension Sheriff’s websites and Facebook pages for road and bridge closures,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures in Ascension Parish are expected to be in the upper teens Monday night. Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD No. 1 are urging their water customers, and everyone, to prepare for the expected freezing temperatures in the coming days. Customers are urged to protect exposed pipes and are asked to help to conserve water by not running faucets beyond a slow drip during freezing times. People also are encouraged to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-in.

“Remember the Five Ps,” Cointment said. “Protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.”