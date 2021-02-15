Ascension Parish sets curfew

Staff Report

Working with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and other public agencies in Ascension and surrounding Parishes, Ascension Parish Government has declared a curfew beginning at 9 p.m. today and extending to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Essential employees and industrial plant workers are exempt from the curfew, but should be prepared to prove employment and identification if necessary.

The curfew is necessary because of subfreezing temperatures and icy road conditions expected this evening and through the night.

Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly and shut-in, and to remember the Five Ps: Protect People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.