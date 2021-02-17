SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ascension Economic Development Corporation honors Brent Landry

Staff Report

Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur recognized Brent Landry, an ex-officio member of the Board of Directors, with an appreciation plaque.

Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur presents former Donaldsonville City Council member Brent Landry with an appreciation plaque.

Landry previously served as a member of the Donaldsonville City Council. He chose not to run for the seat in 2020. Michael Sullivan has taken his place on the council.

AEDC is governed by a 14-member board, who serve without compensation and are appointed for three-year terms.

Among the entities represented on the board are: Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Ascension Parish Council, Ascension Parish President, City of Gonzales, City of Donaldsonville, and Town of Sorrento.