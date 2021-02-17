Ascension Economic Development Corporation honors Brent Landry

Staff Report

Ascension Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Kate MacArthur recognized Brent Landry, an ex-officio member of the Board of Directors, with an appreciation plaque.

Landry previously served as a member of the Donaldsonville City Council. He chose not to run for the seat in 2020. Michael Sullivan has taken his place on the council.

AEDC is governed by a 14-member board, who serve without compensation and are appointed for three-year terms.

Among the entities represented on the board are: Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Ascension Parish Council, Ascension Parish President, City of Gonzales, City of Donaldsonville, and Town of Sorrento.