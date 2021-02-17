Planning Commission approves 77 lots in Pelican Point subdivision

Michael Tortorich

The Ascension Parish Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the preliminary plat for the Pelican Point subdivision filing for 77 lots during the Feb. 10 meeting.

Located west of Hwy. 44 about two miles south of Interstate 10, the golf community is in a heavily trafficked area outside of Gonzales. The state’s transportation department has planned a roundabout to ease traffic flow at the Hwy. 941 intersection, which is just north of the subdivision.

Commissioner Julio Dumas said he lives in the area and has noticed during peak traffic times the issues caused by the lack of turn lanes in some spots on Hwy. 44. He noted an exception is a turn lane for a strip of businesses near Pelican Point.

The commission approved the plat with the conditions of requiring Hwy. 44 turn-lanes onto Courtyard Drive from both directions and adjusting the timing of an existing signal at Pelican Point Parkway. The Department of Transportation and Development ultimately controls signal optimization.

Commissioner Richard Carmouche voted against the motion. Chair Matthew Pryor was absent.