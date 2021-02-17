Audit review presented to Donaldsonville City Council

Michael Tortorich

Suzanne Giroir and Don McLean, certified public accountants with Postlethwaite & Netterville, presented the results of the annual audit to the Donaldsonville City Council during a virtual meeting held Feb. 9.

As in past years, the auditors worked closely with the city’s managers to confirm figures dating back to the end of the last fiscal year on June 30, 2020.

McLean said the issued opinion was “fairly presented,” which in accounting terminology means principles applied by the entity are generally accepted and accounting principles are appropriate under the circumstances encountered by the entity.

“It’s the best kind of opinion you can get,” McLean told the council.

Each year, the auditors point out weaknesses and recommend solutions.

Weaknesses noted this time included: lack of segregation of duties, payroll functioning, and reconciliations. Significant deficiencies included: timing of bond reserve requirements, and full compliance with public bid law.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan clarified that the city government has been strictly following public bid law. The issue pointed out by auditors concerned properly documenting a reason why a sole bid might be sought.

The instance in question was a particular pump the city needed to purchase, which has been sold by one particular vendor in the area. Seeking the item outside of the area would incur additional cost.

“You just have to have documentation explaining why you did it,” McLean said.

In another matter:

City officials discussed amending fees associated with renting parks for events.

The council decided to table the item, so it can be discussed further during the next Committee of the Whole meeting.