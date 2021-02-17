Educators, senior citizens receive Valentine’s Day treats

Staff Report

State Rep. Ken Brass, who represents District 58, shared the love of Valentine’s Day by offering a small gesture of appreciation to local educators.

As a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives Education Committee, he said he wanted to give thanks to the teachers of the River Parishes, and across the state. The teachers’ commitment and dedication to education has been noted, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brass’ office, along with several volunteers, distributed candy to teachers and administration staff last week.

Additionally, the District 58 office participated in the Donaldsonville Senior Citizen “Drive Through Valentine’s Day” luncheon.