Ascension Parish Health Unit has COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that the Ascension Parish Health Unit has been approved to administer the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.

“We worked very hard to be accepted as an approved vaccination site,” Cointment said. “Kudos to Health Unit Director Christy Burnett and her staff for their diligence in delivering this much-needed service.”

Cointment committed to continue working to open as many Ascension Parish vaccination sites as possible.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E Ascension Complex Blvd, Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Those seeking vaccination must call 225-450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number, and Red White & Blue Medicare number if applicable.

For more information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/