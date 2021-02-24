Prairieville Dog Park slated for May completion

Michael Tortorich

The Leadership Ascension “Prairie Dogs” provided a progress report on the upcoming Prairieville Dog Park, located at the Prairieville Park, along Germany Road (Hwy. 929), during the recent parish recreation committee meeting.

The group initially received $12,342 in donations from residents and companies, $2,500 in in-kind donations, a $1,000 bench, and $1,000 in-kind from Camp Bow Wow. Popular restaurant chain Raising Canes has been finalizing its sponsorship level.

The recreation committee proposed adding $35,000 to the park. The full council approved the proposal during its Feb. 18 meeting.

Additionally, the parish council’s Joel Robert recommended a potential partnership with the parish’s animal shelter, Cara’s House, to promote pet adoption.

The Prairie Dogs team members are Tia Starr (Our Lady of the Lake Ascension), Monika Arnold (EATEL), Darby Lambert (Ascension Parish Public Schools), Evan Mativi (OneSource EHS) Jacob Shoemake (Westlake Chemical), and Shontel Stewart (BASF).