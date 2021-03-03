Ascension moves into Phase 3, loosens restrictions

Staff Report

According to information received from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Ascension has met the benchmark to allow bars to increase their occupancy to 50 percent for inside service.

Parish: Ascension

LDH Region: 2

Percent Positivity (02/11-02/17): 4.8

Percent Positivity (02/18-02/24): 4.3

“Considering the above, Ascension Parish meets the minimum requirement to move forward with increasing indoor bar occupancy capacity to 50 percent subject to all other guidelines,” stated via email by Linda Pham-Kokinos, Attorney Supervisor of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

“Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of our citizens, Ascension has been able to move into the looser Phase 3 restrictions,” said President Clint Cointment. “I ask all residents to continue doing their part in helping to lower our percent positivity for COVID-19 so we can reopen more of our businesses.”

He urged everyone to remain vigilant, follow CDC safety guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

A complete list of restrictions still in place can be seen at: https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/Proclamations/2021/29-JBE-2021-State-of-EmergencyRenewingCOVID-19ResilientPhase3.pdf