Shanie Bourg appointed Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters

Michael Tortorich

Shanie Bourg has been appointed Registrar of Voters by the Ascension Parish Council.

She was chosen from a field of 17 candidates after a three-night interview process that ended Thursday night at the Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.

Bourg has served as Director of Election Operations for the Louisiana Secretary of State since 2009.

"I love elections. I'm very passionate about this, and I've been doing it for almost 18 years. There's not a whole lot I don't know about it," she said in her interview.

Bourg stressed the importance of integrity and transparency.

"I don't think the public knows enough about the process of our elections. I don't think they are aware that everything we do is a public meeting," she said to the council.

Bourg, Joanne Reed, and Murphy Painter were the three finalists for the position.

The six votes for Bourg came from Alvin “Coach” Thomas, Chase Melancon, Dal Waguespack, Michael Mason, Travis Turner, and Casso. Painter received two votes from Dempsey Lambert and Aaron Lawler. Reed had a pair of votes from Joel Robert and John Cagnolatti.

“Thank you all so much. This means so much to me. I will not disappoint you. I promise you will get more than you ever thought you would out of me,” Bourg said in an emotional closing statement.