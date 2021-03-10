Ascension Parish loosens restrictions in Phase 3

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said March 3 the parish has met the benchmark to allow bars to increase occupancy to 50 percent for inside service, per information received from Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

In the days between Feb. 11 and Feb. 17, the parish’s percent positivity was 4.8 percent. From Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, it dropped to 4.3 percent.

Phase 3 guidelines include 75 percent capacity at restaurants, malls, and most other businesses.

Gatherings in indoor event halls are limited to 50 percent capacity, up to 250 people.

Bars in all parishes are at 25 percent, or in parishes below 5 percent positivity at 50 percent.

Religious services will not have a cap on capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers remain at 50 percent capacity.

Live music will be allowed indoors under guidance from the State Fire Marshal.

The statewide mask mandate remains in place.

Ascension Parish met the minimum requirement to move forward with increasing indoor bar occupancy capacity to 50 percent subject to all other guidelines, according to Linda Pham-Kokinos, Attorney Supervisor of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control..

“Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of our citizens, Ascension has been able to move into the looser Phase 3 restrictions,” Cointment said. “I ask all residents to continue doing their part in helping to lower our percent positivity for COVID-19 so we can reopen more of our businesses.”

He also urged everyone to remain vigilant, follow CDC safety guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.