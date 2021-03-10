COVID-19 vaccine available at Prevost Hospital in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville has been selected as a COVID-19 vaccine site.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered to all qualified recipients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot next to Prevost Memorial Hospital, 301 Memorial Dr, Donaldsonville.

The second dose will be available April 13.

“Once again Ascension’s OHSEP has gone above and beyond duty to bring COVID relief directly to the people who need it,” Cointment said.

Vaccines and vaccinations are provided through a coordinated effort by Ascension Parish Government, Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, City of Donaldsonville, Prevost Memorial Hospital, Louisiana Department of Health (which is providing the vaccine), and Louisiana National Guard (which is administering the vaccine). Traffic control will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Preregistration is required, and can be completed by visiting: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F

A comprehensive list of everyone eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as information about COVID-19 and the vaccine itself, can be seen at: https://ldh.la.gov/