Early voting continues through March 13

Staff Report

Early voting, which began March 6, will continue through March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There are 20 parishes in which there will be both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local races/propositions: Ascension, Avoyelles, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Jefferson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Landry, Washington, Webster, and Winn.

A total of 23 parishes will vote only on multi-parish races (such as U.S. Representative): Assumption, Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Madison, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Vernon, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.

There are 10 parishes in which there will only be local races and/or propositions: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafourche, Livingston, St. Mary, St. Tammany, and Vermilion.

A total of 11 parishes will have no elections: Acadia, Allen, Claiborne, Iberia, Lafayette, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Martin, Terrebonne, and Union.

Voters are encouraged to utilize the free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.

GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.