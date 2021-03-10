SUBSCRIBE NOW

East Ascension’s Logan Kern wins Louisiana’s Voice of Democracy contest

Staff Report

Logan Kern, an East Ascension High School student, has been named the first-place winner in Louisiana for the Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Logan Kern

He will compete in the national contest, where he could win up to $30,000 in scholarships.

Kern previously won the local VFW and district area first-place prizes before winning the state contest.

The theme was “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”