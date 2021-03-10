East Ascension’s Logan Kern wins Louisiana’s Voice of Democracy contest
Staff Report
Logan Kern, an East Ascension High School student, has been named the first-place winner in Louisiana for the Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He will compete in the national contest, where he could win up to $30,000 in scholarships.
Kern previously won the local VFW and district area first-place prizes before winning the state contest.
The theme was “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”