Fast Pace Health Urgent Care opens in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Fast Pace Health Urgent Care celebrated its opening March 5 at its new location at 1299 Marchand Dr. in Donaldsonville.

The staff held an open house event, offering free T-shirts, goodie bags, and a contest for a free television.

The walk-in urgent care offers treatments for a wide range of illnesses, injuries, and common conditions, as well as a variety of wellness, diagnostic, and screening services.

The Donaldsonville location is part of an expanding network of clinics established in more than 128 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana.