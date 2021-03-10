Miss Donaldsonville Pageant royalty presented

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan introduced Miss Donaldsonville Pageant royalty at Louisiana Square March 6.

The pageant winners were announced late last year, but had not been formally presented due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Miss Donaldsonville 2019 and 2020 Jaliyah Winchester, an LSU student, passed the crown to 2021 Miss Donaldsonville Gabrielle Johnson in front of the water fountain along Railroad Avenue.

Johnson is a senior at Ascension Catholic High School. Miss Teen Donaldsonville is Ja’Kayla Landry, a student at Donaldsonville High School with dual enrollment at River Parishes Community College. Little Miss Donaldsonville is A’Najiah Brown, a student at Lowery Elementary School. She was unable to attend.

Johnson has been a four-year member of the ACHS Sunshine Girls dance team, serving as captain for two years. She has been on the honor roll of excellence for two years. Her accomplishments include: District Literary Rally two years, State Literary Rally one year, Spanish 2 subject award, and Psychology subject award.

Johnson plans to study Aerospace Engineering and Business Administration with a minor in Dance.

Landry has been a member of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Duke Tip.

Brown is a student at Lowery Elementary School. She enjoys cheering and dancing.

Contestants must be residents of Donaldsonville. Age divisions are: Miss (16 to 19 years old), Teen Miss (12 to 15 years old), and Little Miss (7 to 11 years old).