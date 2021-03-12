Update: Prairieville man found in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

Update: Shortly before 9 a.m., Daniel Fitch was located in Baton Rouge safe and unharmed.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 29-year-old Daniel Fitch who was last seen at his residence on March 9.

Fitch has no phone or vehicle and suffers from schizophrenia.

Fitch is 5- feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including a large grenade on the back of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes and a dark blue sleeveless shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Fitch is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.