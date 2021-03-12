APSO Junior Deputy program registration period opens April 1

Staff Report

Sheriff Bobby Webre announced that the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy Program will run every Wednesday from June 2 through July 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free program is for all students ages 10-13 years old.

The Junior Deputy program offers preteens in Ascension Parish a chance to interact with law enforcement professionals while learning the various skills required to be a sheriff’s deputy.

The goal of the program is to foster a relationship with preteens and law enforcement professionals in Ascension Parish while promoting how to be respectful, proactive, law-abiding citizens who possess honesty, good moral character, and the ability to perform kind acts for others.

Pre-Registration will begin on April 1 and run through April 9, accommodating the first 50 applicants. The link to pre-register will be posted on the APSO Facebook page on April 1 at 7 a.m. and end on April 9 at 5 p.m.

For questions regarding the Junior Deputy program please contact Deputy Misty Turner with the Community Outreach Unit at 225-621-8827 or mturner@ascensionsheriff.com.