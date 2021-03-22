APSO arrest Prairieville man following a domestic disturbance incident

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Prairieville on March 20 in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Morris Miles assaulted his girlfriend, while armed with a firearm and while multiple children were present in the residence.

The girlfriend and children were all located safe.

Deputies conducted a search warrant of the residence and located Miles with the firearm, a quantity of illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, and suboxone.

After further investigation it was learned that Miles, who is currently out of jail on bond for second-degree murder and other violent felony offenses, has a lengthy criminal history and an active protective order was in place with the girlfriend. He has been arrested over 24 times and charges stem from home invasion, theft, drug charges, second-degree murder, and simple battery.

Miles was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order, felony domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and suboxone, possession of heroin, felony domestic abuse aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.