Ascension Public Schools seeking substitute bus drivers

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will conduct a 30 hour pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

Social distancing measures will be implemented, and masks will be required.

Classes will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 12 to 16 at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 W. Orice Roth Rd., Gonzales.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver can call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at (225) 391-7344 and give their name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.