Peterson, Carter runoff set for April 24 in 2nd Congressional

Staff Report

Democratic New Orleans state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson finished in the top two spots in the March 20 primary election for the 2nd Congressional District, setting up a runoff election April 24.

In complete but unofficial results over the weekend, Carter led with 34,396 votes (36 percent). Peterson tallied 21,670 (23 percent).

Gary Chambers Jr. of Baton Rouge finished third with 20,151 (21 percent). Claston Bernard of Gonzales was the top Republican candidate in the race, placing fourth with 9,237 (10 percent). Chelsea Ardoin, also a Republican, had 3,218 (3 percent).

Several other candidates had one percent or less of the vote.

Carter and Peterson are hoping to replace former Congressman Cedric Richmond, also of New Orleans, who left the seat to become a senior adviser for President Joe Biden.

Carter, 57, is a management consultant who has served in both the Louisiana House and Senate. He has touted Richmond’s endorsement as “having the ear of the guy who will have the ear of the president.”

Peterson, who also has served in the state House and Senate and is the former chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, said she is running on a record of “20 years of bold and progressive leadership fighting for working class families.”

Bernard, a former standout athlete at LSU, said he was encouraged by the reception he received, and the results of the voting.

“We were able to put a campaign together in two months and be competitive. We finished fourth in a district no one gave us a chance,” Bernard said late March 20.

Chambers, who gained national attention as an activist in the Baton Rouge area, was optimistic despite the defeat.

“No one thought we had a shot. The polls said we were at 6 percent, we finished with 21.3 percent of the vote,” Chambers said in a message to followers over the weekend.

The 2nd Congressional District spans from New Orleans, through the Mississippi River parishes, to the area north of Baton Rouge. Parts of Ascension Parish are in the district.

In the 5th Congressional District election, Republican Julia Letlow won in a landslide less than three months after her late husband, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, died from COVID-19 complications before he could take office.

Letlow, who lives in rural Richland Parish in northeastern Louisiana, will become the first woman to represent Louisiana in Congress in more than six years. She will be the first Republican woman to ever represent Louisiana in Congress.

Letlow collected 67,199 votes (65 percent) to hold off Democratic candidate Sandra “Candy” Christophe, who had 28,252 (27 percent).

In the Sorrento Town Council election, six candidates vied for five seats.

The complete but unofficial results show: Chad Domingue with 180 votes (21 percent), Duane Humphrey with 160 (19 percent), Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois with 154 918 percent, Darnell Gilbert Sr. with 156 (18 percent), Randy Anny with 100 (12 percent), and Patti Melancon Poche with 95 (11 percent).