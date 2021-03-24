Mass vaccination event held at Lemann Center in Donaldsonville

Michael Tortorich

Volunteers and community leaders worked together March 20 at a mass vaccination drive-through event at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville.

Two lines were utilized as vehicles entered the parking area of the facility. One line was for individuals who had registered previously, while the other was for those needing to register.

After receiving their doses, the participants were asked to wait 15 minutes for monitoring. Vehicles were parked across Thibaut Drive at the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works lot until the period elapsed.

State Rep. Ken Brass, who represents District 58, thanked the Louisiana Department of Health and Lagniappe Pharmacy for partnering to host the event. He thanked LDH Secretary Courtney Phillips and Eric Peters, owner of Lagniappe Pharmacy, for their support

Nearly 200 individuals received vaccine doses.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were on hand to assist with traffic.