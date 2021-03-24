New restaurant planned for Donaldsonville downtown

Staff report

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District announced plans for a new restaurant in the city’s historic district.

La Cocina Mexitalia Cuisine, launched by Reagan and Irasema Katz, will feature infusion recipes, spirits, and entertainment, as well as a private meeting and event room.

“We love Donaldsonville’s charm and unique character and look forward to coming home to share our family dream,” Reagan Katz, a Donaldsonville native who attended Ascension Catholic, said in a DDD release.

“As we’ve seen the revitalization plans for the city and the rebirth of the downtown area, we knew it was the right decision for us,” Irasema (Sema) Katz said. “Our plan is to begin restoration of the one-time Matassa Variety Store by the summer and hope to open prior to the end of the year.”

Reagan Katz said his family contributed many years to preserving Donaldsonville, and he looks forward to continuing their work.

“We are proud to be a part of the greatest revitalization effort in Donaldsonville’s modern history,” he said.

Katz recently earned his certification from the MBECA entrepreneurship program and was appointed to the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, according to Director of Community and Economic Development and Mainstreet Director Lee Melancon.

“The restaurant is a part of the retail renaissance planned for Donaldsonville Mainstreet,” Melancon added.

“More announcements are forthcoming about five additional new businesses targeted to enhance the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District,” said Bianca Phillips, chair of the district.