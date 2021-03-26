Ascension announces household hazardous materials collection day

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced that the parish government-sponsored Household Hazardous Material Collection program will resume after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic quarantine.

The parish will accept household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales, but people are asked to enter the facility from Ashland Road off LA Hwy 30.

Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint.

Not accepted are things such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic.

A more complete list can be seen on the attached flier, which also is published on the Parish website and Facebook page.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address. For more information or to volunteer call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200