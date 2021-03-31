Ascension Parish Sheriff commits $10,000 to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre gave $10,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers as part of a cooperative endeavor agreement to continue assisting and utilizing the anonymous tip line to help solve crimes in the parish.

Crime Stoppers has helped area agencies solve more than 13,000 felony crimes and has paid $2,247,575 in cash rewards, all anonymously, since its inception in 1982.

In 2020, the program helped law enforcement solve 138 crimes, with 183 arrests. The total amount paid out last year was $60,850.

Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-STOP (7867) or by downloading the P3 Tip app in either the Apple or Google Play store. To be eligible for a cash reward, the organization must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Also last week, APSO employees and volunteers held a drive-through Easter giveaway at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office thanked its sponsors, which included State Farm, Word of Life Church, Subway, Care South, Cricket Mobile, and the Ascension Parish Library.