Bayou Lafourche pumps in Donaldsonville halt due to rain

Staff Report

The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District announced that pumping operations in Donaldsonville were stopped periodically due to abnormally high-water elevations from recent rainfall.

The district controls water levels as the bayou flows south into the Thibodaux area. The water level required the Assumption Parish water control structure to be closed.

As of March 26, the Donaldsonville pump remained off. The bayou’s water level was visibly lower than normal throughout the week.

The gate closure helps relieve pressure on Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes in times of heavy rain.