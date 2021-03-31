ATV crash with motorcycle kills teenager in Belle Rose

Staff Report

A 15-year-old from Belle Rose died March 21 just before 8 p.m. in a two-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

Christopher Davis Jr. was operating a 2020 Yamaha ATV while traveling east on Pleasant Lane, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop C.

For reasons under investigation, troopers said the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, also traveling east on the road, struck the rear of the ATV. The impact caused Davis to be ejected.

Trooper said Davis was not wearing DOT-approved helmet and was transported to a hospital in Donaldsonville with serious injuries. He was then moved to a Baton Rouge area hospital with serious injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the Kawasaki was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind ATV operators about the importance of not riding on public roadways with off-road vehicles.