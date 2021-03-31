St. Amant woman dies in three-vehicle crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 22 at Hwy. 937 just before 2 p.m. on March 23.

The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Kimberly Main of St. Amant, troopers said.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 17-year-old Brant Cedotal of St. Amant was traveling westbound on Hwy. 22 in a 2004 Dodge truck. At the same time, Main was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 22 in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. For reasons still under investigation, Cedotal crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Chevrolet head-on.

After being struck by the Dodge, the Chevrolet was subsequently struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra, which was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 22.

Cedotal and the driver of the GMC were properly restrained and were not injured. Main was also properly restrained but sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, according to troopers.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from all three drivers for analysis.

