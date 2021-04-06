Early voting begins Saturday

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg encourages all Ascension Parish citizens who are eligible to vote in the April 24 Open Municipal/U.S. Representative, Congressional/Special General Election to consider voting early.

You do not need a reason to vote early!

Voters who want to vote early may do so in person at the locations listed below. Residents must have a photo ID or be prepared to complete a Voter Identification Affidavit. The photo ID must have your name, photograph, and signature. The most generally recognized photo ID’s are as follows:

Louisiana driver's license

Louisiana special identification card

LA Wallet App

United States military identification card (that contains your name, photo, and signature)

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport

Early, in-person voting for this election runs from Saturday through April 17 (excluding Sunday) Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

Early voting locations in Ascension Parish: