Early voting begins Saturday
Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg encourages all Ascension Parish citizens who are eligible to vote in the April 24 Open Municipal/U.S. Representative, Congressional/Special General Election to consider voting early.
You do not need a reason to vote early!
Voters who want to vote early may do so in person at the locations listed below. Residents must have a photo ID or be prepared to complete a Voter Identification Affidavit. The photo ID must have your name, photograph, and signature. The most generally recognized photo ID’s are as follows:
- Louisiana driver's license
- Louisiana special identification card
- LA Wallet App
- United States military identification card (that contains your name, photo, and signature)
- Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport
Early, in-person voting for this election runs from Saturday through April 17 (excluding Sunday) Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m.
Early voting locations in Ascension Parish:
- COURTHOUSE ANNEX, 828 S IRMA BLVD, RM #205, GONZALES, 225-621-5780
- COURTHOUSE WEST, 300 HOUMAS ST, STE B, DONALDSONVILLE, 225-473-7906
- OAK GROVE COMMUNITY CENTER, 37433 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, 225-621-5780