Bayou Lafourche pumps resume normal operation

Staff Report

The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District announced that pumping resumed in Donaldsonville after a period of heavy rain.

Both the Lockport and Assumption Parish water control structures were open, as well as the 4 Point Drive Canal water control structure. The Theriot Canal water control structure remained closed, though operators said it would open once weather permits.

BLFWD has been dealing with both low water and high-water events over the last month.

In late March, pumping operations in Donaldsonville had been stopped due to abnormally high-water elevations.

The district controls water levels as the bayou flows south into the Thibodaux area. The water level required the Assumption Parish water control structure to be closed.

The gate closure was done to relieve pressure on Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.