Ascension Parish Council appoints planning and zoning commissioners

Staff Report

As growing pains continue in large swaths of Ascension Parish, a popular topic of conversation has been the ballooning of building projects.

The Ascension Parish Council recently voted on two-year appointments to the parish’s volunteer Planning and Zoning Commission, which has been embroiled in matters pertaining to growth in the area.

The council reappointed the commission’s chair, Matthew Pryor, along with commissioner Ken Firmin. Michael Varnado is a newcomer to the seven-person commission. Richard Carmouche, who had been appointed late last year to fill out a remaining term, was not reappointed.

The council voted in favor of Pryor by a 7-2 vote April 1 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

One notable battle involving parish growth came last year when the commission rejected the Delaune Estates subdivision plan.

Located about a mile from the Interstate 10 exit off of Hwy. 73 in the Prairieville area, the proposed subdivision, which was previously referred to as Antebellum Point, would have added 237 houses.

The property is mostly pastureland and is adjacent to St. John Catholic Church.

In a July appeal, the parish council did not overturn the decision. This action prompted the property owners to file a lawsuit against the parish.