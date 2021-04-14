Entergy warns of higher bills due to cold weather impact

Staff Report

Entergy sent a letter to customers warning of bill increases in coming months due to the winter weather in February.

Entergy Louisiana’s Customer Service Vice President, Yovanka Daniel, said the extreme cold “heavily affected not just Entergy’s service territory, but the entire region of the country.”

The company uses natural gas to operate its power generation facilities. Daniel stated natural gas was “scarce and costly for utilities nationwide.”

As a result of the higher pricing and volumes used to create more electricity, recoverable fuel costs for April would have been about $45 more than in March for a typical residential customer consuming a thousand kilo-watt hours, according to Daniel.

Entergy representatives worked with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to mitigate the impact of the increased gas charges on customers, and will spread the costs over five months, rather than in one single bill.

Customers can expect to see about a $9 increase, on average, on their bills from April through August of this year related to the recovery of the gas costs.

Daniel said the costs will be fully audited by the LPSC to ensure that the company’s actions are “prudent.”

“We know these are difficult times; that’s why we wanted to give notice before these costs are due,” Daniel stated.

Flexible payment options will be available for those facing economic hardships, according to the company letter.