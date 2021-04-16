Ascension collects record amount of hazardous materials

Staff Report

After being postponed and then canceled last year due to the COVID quarantine, the Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection event roared back to be a resounding success.

A total of 861 cars went through the collection site at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on April 2, more than in previous years.

“It confirms to me that this is a service wanted and needed in Ascension Parish,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “I especially thank the people for hanging on to their stuff an extra year while we waited out the quarantine.”

According to information compiled by DEQ and Clean Earth, the event collected 7,920 pounds of scrap metal, 3,583 lead acid batteries, 799 tires, and 99 5-gallon buckets of paint, which were donated to Habitat for Humanity. An uncounted number of electronic items also were collected.

Employees from Shell Chemical, BASF, Ascension Parish, Volunteer Ascension, DEQ and State of Louisiana, and the community ensured that traffic flowed and everything went smoothly.

“Thanks to all of these volunteers and sponsors, all of this material will be disposed of properly, and won’t end up in a land fill,” Cointment said, noting that because of the event’s success, another Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held in the fall.