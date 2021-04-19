APSO, DEA untie for Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

Staff Report

Drug Take Back day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations: District 2 substation, located at 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales, and at Donaldsonville City Hall, 609 Railroad Ave.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications, partially used, unwanted or expired, at our collection site. We will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants.

We will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs or over the counter drugs.

Liquids, syringes, and other sharp illegal drugs will NOT be accepted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.