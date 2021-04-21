After days of searching, LSU student Kori Gauthier mourned

Staff Report

Officials confirmed the body found in the Mississippi River in Reserve on April 13 was that of missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.

An 18-year-old freshman from Opelousas, she had been last seen April 6.

Gauthier was reported missing after her vehicle was found on Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Port Allen.

Groups and volunteers from around south Louisiana worked together to search for her. The massive search effort involved multiple agencies and hundreds of individuals in the days after she was reported missing.

It included LSU Police, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Attorney General, Louisiana State Police, other law enforcement agencies, and several volunteer agencies.

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” Interim LSU President Tom Galligan said. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Investigators reported no criminal activity or foul play was involved in her death.

“God granted me the one wish I had and that was to receive her in any way to be put to rest properly,” Levar Gauthier, Kori's father, said in a Facebook post.

Her uncle, Spencer Gauthier, said in a Facebook video that it wasn’t the result they were hoping for but that the family can now start the healing process.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also offered condolences.

“Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman,” Broome said in a statement. “I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori's family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”