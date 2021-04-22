Ascension Parish waterways set to reopen

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that all waterways in the parish will reopen to recreational boat traffic at 8 a.m. Friday.

Cointment consulted with Parish DPW and OHSEP staff, as well as Livingston Parish officials, in making the decision. Cointment’s administration has promulgated a set of guidelines, which is being submitted to the Council for adoption, that establishes criteria for waterway closures and removes all the guesswork and subjective decision making.

According to the guidelines, “when the river gauge at Port Vincent reaches 4 feet or the river gauge at French Settlement reaches 3 feet, the waterways will be determined to be a minor to moderate threat to properties lying along the shoreline, and it shall be ordered that all vessels traversing along any waterway in this parish will do so at idle only speed when passing any physically man-made structure along the shoreline, until such time as the river gauge falls below 4 feet at Port Vincent or 3 feet at French Settlement.”

“When the river gauge at Port Vincent reaches 6 feet or the river gauge at French Settlement reaches 3.6 feet the waterways will automatically close to all recreational traffic and river travel for recreational purposes will be halted until the river gauge falls below 6 feet at Port Vincent or 3.6 feet at French Settlement.”