Ascension Parish Council’s Delaune Estates meeting canceled

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council did not meet last week after Parish President Clint Cointment chose to veto a settlement on the Delaune Estates subdivision.

The Delaune family withdrew their settlement offer following the president’s move, which was announced a day after the council meeting.

The family has been seeking approval of a 237-lot subdivision planned for 86 acres of pastureland off Hwy. 73, about a mile from Interstate 10. The location is across from St. John Catholic Church.

Many residents, both in public meetings and in online comments, have expressed concerns about the development putting additional strain on the infrastructure in the fast-growing Prairieville area.

After denial of the subdivision in both March and July last year, the Delaune family sued the parish and the president in September.

During the last council meeting, the council voted 6-5 in favor of a settlement, which would have ended the lawsuit and allowed the development to proceed with 10 fewer lots.

The subdivision was initially denied in March 2020, which was before a third lane was added to both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate from the Prairieville exit to the Highland Road exit in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Proponents have argued a newer traffic analysis would provide a clearer picture of the development’s actual traffic impact.