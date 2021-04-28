Ascension Parish lifting facemask requirements

Staff Report

President Clint Cointment announced that, in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards lifting the mask mandate in Louisiana and returning authority to local businesses and governments, Ascension Parish would no longer require masks to be worn in parish-operated buildings.

“Now that vaccines are more widely available, I am lifting the facemask requirement in all buildings operated by Ascension Parish Government,” he said. “The pandemic is still with us, so I urge everyone to keep vigilant and to continue to follow safe practices.”

Cointment also said individual businesses and other government agencies in the parish could make their own decisions and set their own requirements. In line with the Governor’s announcement in his press conference, Ascension Parish will opt out, and the mask mandate ended at midnight.