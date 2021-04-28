National Day of Prayer event set for May 6 in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the 2021 National Day of Prayer event set for Thursday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion at 2162 Thibaut Drive.

“This year, we are offering our prayers and blessings to all first responders and essential employees who have kept us safe and continue to do so through the pandemic and the natural disasters which have plagued our area during the past year,” the mayor stated.

The National Day of Prayer has been celebrated for 70 years. The annual day of observance is held on the first Thursday of May.