Troopers report two separate fatal crashes in area

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated two separate fatal crashes in the area, which happened about an hour apart.

The first crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. April 23 on Hwy. 405 south of Old Evergreen Road in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Shandrieka Taylor of Plaquemine.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Taylor was traveling northbound on Hwy. 405 in a 2006 Honda Civic. For reasons still under investigation, the car exited the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

According to troopers, Taylor was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Taylor for analysis.

The second crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Hwy. 621 west of Hwy. 44 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Raymond Dugas Jr. of Springfield.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dugas was traveling westbound on Hwy. 621 in a 2018 Jeep Compass. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and struck a building.

Troopers said Dugas was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Dugas for analysis.

“The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the law enforcement profession,” troopers stated in a release. “Notification is even more difficult when troopers know that the outcome was preventable. Please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.”