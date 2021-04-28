Pfizer vaccine available in Gonzales through June 5

Staff Report

Beginning Monday, April 26, Ascension Parish began providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The free vaccinations will be offered during a six-week timeline, Mondays through Saturdays, until June 5, according to a parish news release. Vaccination hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone aged 16 years and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. “Walk ins” are welcome, but those wishing to preregister can do so online at: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F. Complete the form, then choose Lamar Dixon as your site.

These vaccines are available thanks to an extra allocation to the capitol region from the federal government. The program is being administered by the Louisiana Department of Health, and logistics are coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard and Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The vaccines will be administered by Prime Occupational Medicine.

Additionally, the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is still offering the Moderna vaccine. Call 225-450-1425 for an appointment.

For more information, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/